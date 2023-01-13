Power cut schedule for weekend announced

Power cut schedule for weekend announced

January 13, 2023   03:50 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved power cuts of two hours and 20 minutes from 14 to 16 January.

Accordingly, power will be interrupted for one hour during the daytime and one hour and 20 minutes during the night for Groups A – L and Groups P – W.

 

Demand Management Schedule on 14th and 15th Jan 2023 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

Demand Management Schedule on 16th Jan 2023 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

 

