Chinese Communist Party delegation to arrive in SL for five-day visit

January 13, 2023   04:32 pm

A high-level delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by the Vice Chairman of its International Department, Chen Zhou, is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka tomorrow (14 Jan.).

Accordingly, the visit, lasting from 14 – 18 January, will be the first official visit of the Chinese party to Sri Lanka for 2023.

It is also the party’s  first visit after the 20th CPC National Congress.

The CPC delegation is expected to meet several Government leaders and political parties of Sri Lanka during their five-day visit to the island.

