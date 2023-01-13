Sri Lanka receives first batch of school uniform material donated by China

Sri Lanka receives first batch of school uniform material donated by China

January 13, 2023   04:50 pm

China has donated school uniform material, worth USD 4.24 million, to Sri Lankan students to meet their requirements in 2023.

Accordingly, the first batch of the total donation containing 3 million fabric meters of school uniform material reached the Colombo Port today and is currently being unloaded.

The Chinese Embassy in Colombo said school uniform material donation would fully cover the requirement of Northern, Eastern, Uva and North Central provinces, and 70% of the requirement of the other provinces of the country.

In a previous tweet posted in late December 2022, the Chinese embassy mentioned that the first batch of school uniform donations would contain 2,374,427.5 meters of white shirt/ frock materials, 350,031.5 meters of white trouser materials, 150,003.5 meters of blue trouser materials and 138,134 meters of orange robe materials bringing the total donation into 3,012,596.5 meters of uniform material.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Bodies of two missing youths found buried behind drug dealer's house

Bodies of two missing youths found buried behind drug dealer's house

Bodies of two missing youths found buried behind drug dealer's house

Ada Derana Education's 17th seminar for A/L students held in Nugegoda

Ada Derana Education's 17th seminar for A/L students held in Nugegoda

Fitch downgrades long-term ratings of 10 Sri Lankan banks

Fitch downgrades long-term ratings of 10 Sri Lankan banks

State hospitals facing serious shortage of medicines: GMOA warns

State hospitals facing serious shortage of medicines: GMOA warns

Kelanitissa Combined Cycle Power Station on verge of shutting down tomorrow

Kelanitissa Combined Cycle Power Station on verge of shutting down tomorrow

Former minister Reginald Cooray passes away...

Former minister Reginald Cooray passes away...

Those who try to postpone elections don't have a strong mandate: IRES executive director

Those who try to postpone elections don't have a strong mandate: IRES executive director

All necessary steps taken to hold LG polls, Election Commission tells SC

All necessary steps taken to hold LG polls, Election Commission tells SC