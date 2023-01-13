Parliament to convene from Jan. 17 - 20

The Parliament will meet from January 17 to January 20, as decided by the Committee on Parliamentary Business.

The committee, chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, met today (Jan. 13).

Accordingly, Parliament will meet every day at 9.30 a.m. except Friday (Jan. 20). The time period from 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. has been allotted for questions for oral answers.

The regulations published in the Extraordinary Gazette No. 2307/12 and 2308/26 under the Import and Export (Control) Act and Regulations in the Gazette No. 2308/51 under the Foreign Exchange Act are to be approved following the debate on January 17 (Tuesday) from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Subsequently, the Local Authorities Elections (Amendment) Bill (No. 126) presented by MP Imthiaz Bakeer Markar and the Local Authorities Elections (Amendment) Bill (No. 160) presented by the MP Premnath C. Dolawatta as private member’s bills are to be referred to the Legislative Standing Committee following the second reading.

Thereafter, from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., the debate at the adjournment time is scheduled to be held according to the motion moved by the opposition.

It has also been decided to hold the debate on the second reading of the Bureau of Rehabilitation Bill on Wednesday (Jan. 18) from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. A total of 22 motions regarding the Annual Reports of various statutory institutions which were approved by the Ministerial Consultative Committees of Parliament are also scheduled to be submitted for approval.

Subsequently, time has been allotted for the questions at the adjournment time from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Meanwhile, it was decided to hold a meeting of the Committee on Parliamentary Business on January 18 at 1.00 p.m. and if the committee decides, the second reading debate of the Regulation of Election Expenditure Bill is to be taken on January 19 from 10.30 a.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Thereafter, from 5.00 p.m. to 5.30 p.m., the debate at the adjournment time is scheduled to be held according to the motion moved by the government.

On Friday (Jan. 20), from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m., the time has been set aside for the Vote of Condolence on the late parliamentarians. Accordingly, the condolence will be expressed for the late MPs Upali Marvyn Senarath Dasanayake, Dr. Neville Arthur Fernando, Gunaratne Weerakoon and Raja Collure.