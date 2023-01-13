Three nabbed with cannabis worth over Rs. 600,000

The Sri Lanka Navy yesterday (12 Jan.) apprehended three persons for cultivating cannabis in Thanamalwila.

The suspects were apprehended during a joint operation conducted by the SLNS Deeghayu in the Southeastern Naval Command and the Police Special Task Force (STF) in Sagama last evening.

The operation led to the recovery of three local cannabis cultivations with 2,550 plants, 13 kilograms and 550 grams of dried local cannabis and two locally made guns.

The stock of narcotics is believed to be valued at over Rs. 600,000, Sri Lanka Navy reported.

Meanwhile, those arrested, identified as residents of Thanamalwila aged between 22 and 43, were handed over to the Thanmalwila Police for onward legal action, along with the weapons seized, while the stocks of cannabis were set ablaze and destroyed at the location itself.