EC summons Public Admin. Ministrys secretary over letter regarding LG polls

January 13, 2023   07:35 pm

The Election Commission has sought an explanation from the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration about the letter he had sent to Returning Officers with regard to the local government election.

Ministerial secretary Neil Bandara Hapuhinna was summoned by the election body today.

On January 09, Hapuhinna directed a letter to all Returning Officers, instructing them to suspend accepting the deposits placed by the candidates for the local government election.

However, the letter was later recalled by Hapuhinna.

