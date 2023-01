Indian External Affairs Minister Dr.

The External Affairs Minister of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar will be visiting Sri Lanka on a two-day visit from January 19, Indian media reported.

The Indian minister last visited Sri Lanka in March 2022 to attend the 5th BIMSTEC Summit in Colombo.

India has been helping Sri Lanka throughout its recent economic crisis, extending aid of approximately USD 4 billion to the island nation to help stay afloat.

