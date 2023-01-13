Strict legal action to be taken against those vandalizing Lotus Tower

January 13, 2023   11:17 pm

Strict legal action will be taken against the individuals who vandalize the Lotus Tower, its management warned.

The Colombo Lotus Tower Management Company revealed that a huge maintenance cost has been incurred as some people who visit the property have defaced it.

The Head of Business Development and Marketing Colombo Lotus Tower, Bimsara Rozairo urged the general public to refrain from engaging in acts of vandalism.

Speaking further, he said several individuals were are already under arrest for defacing the Lotus Tower, while three more vandals were identified on Thursday (Jan 13).

