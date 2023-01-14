Met. Dept. forecasts afternoon thundershowers over next few days

Atmospheric condition is getting favourable for afternoon thundershowers in the southern half of the island over the next few days, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts during the afternoon or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate.