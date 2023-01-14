Cant allow egg imports from India - Animal Production & Health Dept.

January 14, 2023   09:00 am

The Department of Animal Production and Health says permission cannot be granted to import eggs from India.

Its director, Dr. Hemali Kothalawala, mentioning that there are no restrictions on importing eggs, explained that the country which supplies egg stocks should not have reported bird flu within the last six months.

However, as India recently experienced severe outbreaks of bird flu, the Controller-General of Import and Export cannot be allowed to import eggs from India, Dr. Kothalawala added.

It is learnt that 90 percent of the international suppliers, who responded to the tender notice published by the Sri Lankan government following the decision taken to import eggs, were from India.

Speaking on the matter, the Ministry of Trade mentioned that the approval of Animal Production and Health is required to import eggs to Sri Lanka.

