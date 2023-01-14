Manusha meets US envoy, discusses efforts to end human trafficking

Ambassador of the United States to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung met with Minister of Labour & Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara on Friday (Jan 13).

The focus of the discussion fell on the ongoing efforts of Sri Lanka to end human trafficking, the US envoy said taking to her official Twitter handle.

During the meeting, the recent issue of women trafficked to Oman, ongoing labour reform efforts that promote migrants’ rights and enhancing Sri Lanka’s overall competitiveness on the global stage were also taken up for discussion.