Sri Ranga elected new SL Football Federation President

Sri Ranga elected new SL Football Federation President

January 14, 2023   12:14 pm

Former MP Sri Ranga Jeyeratnam has been elected as the President of the Sri Lanka Football Federation, (SLFF) after obtaining 27 votes.

Meanwhile, his rival contestant Jagath Rohana de Silva was behind by three votes, with a total of 24 votes in his favour, Ada Derana reporters confirmed.

The election was held at the Sports Ministry Auditorium in Colombo today (14 Jan.), while nominations for the election closed on 20 January 2022, with 40 candidates having applied for a total of 10 positions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Cardinal Ranjith hails Supreme Court order on five including ex-President Sirisena (English)

Cardinal Ranjith hails Supreme Court order on five including ex-President Sirisena (English)

Sri Lanka finalises regulations for offshore oil & gas exploration (English)

Sri Lanka finalises regulations for offshore oil & gas exploration (English)

All necessary steps taken to conduct LG election, EC tells Supreme Court

All necessary steps taken to conduct LG election, EC tells Supreme Court

Kelanitissa Combined Cycle Power Station on verge of shutting down tomorrow (English)

Kelanitissa Combined Cycle Power Station on verge of shutting down tomorrow (English)

Fitch downgrades long-term ratings of 10 Sri Lankan banks(English)

Fitch downgrades long-term ratings of 10 Sri Lankan banks(English)

Legal action to be taken against those vandalizing Lotus Tower

Legal action to be taken against those vandalizing Lotus Tower

Police ordered to obtain statement from Gotabaya on millions in cash found at President's House

Police ordered to obtain statement from Gotabaya on millions in cash found at President's House