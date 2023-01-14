Sri Ranga elected new SL Football Federation President

Former MP Sri Ranga Jeyeratnam has been elected as the President of the Sri Lanka Football Federation, (SLFF) after obtaining 27 votes.

Meanwhile, his rival contestant Jagath Rohana de Silva was behind by three votes, with a total of 24 votes in his favour, Ada Derana reporters confirmed.

The election was held at the Sports Ministry Auditorium in Colombo today (14 Jan.), while nominations for the election closed on 20 January 2022, with 40 candidates having applied for a total of 10 positions.