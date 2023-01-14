Chinese Communist Party delegation arrives in Sri Lanka

A high-level delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC), led by the Vice Chairman of its International Department, Chen Zhou, arrived in Sri Lanka today (14 Jan.).

The CPC delegates will be in the country from January 14 - 18.

This is the Chinese Communist Party’s first official visit to Sri Lanka for the year 2023. It is also the party’s first visit after the 20th CPC National Congress.

The CPC delegates are scheduled to meet the leaders of the government and political parties of Sri Lanka and host a briefing on the 20th CPC National Congress to promote the China-Sri Lanka bilateral relations and inter-parties exchanges., the Chinese Embassy in Colombo said in a tweet.