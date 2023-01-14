Two arrested over gemstone theft

Beruwala Police have arrested two persons in connection with the looting of a gem businessman’s residence in the area.

The arrest was made following a raid conducted last afternoon (13 Jan.), based on a tip-off received by the Beruwala Police.

The duo, a 43-year-old identified as ‘Gale Kapila’ and a 28-year-old, was arrested near the Beruwala Railway Station based on CCTV footage obtained from the victimized businessman’s residence.

Police also added that two more suspects who were involved in the incident are yet to be arrested. The gang is believed to be residents of Dalugala, Kandy.

The arrestees had been in possession of 62 gemstones and Rs. 15,000 in cash at the time of the arrest, the Police reported, adding that the duo had been previously arrested and dealt with by the courts for several thefts across the island.

Accordingly, the duo, known to have sold the looted gemstones to purchase drugs, is due to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court today (14 Jan.), while further investigations into the matter are underway by the Beruwala Police.