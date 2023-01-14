Increase in workers remittances in Dec. 2022 - Manusha

Sri Lankan migrant workers’ foreign remittances have increased in December 2022 in comparison to the inflows recorded in December 2021, Minister of Labour & Foreign Employment Manusha Nanayakkara says.

Migrant workers’ remittances, recorded at USD 325.2 million in December 2021, climbed to USD 475.6 million in December 2022, the lawmaker said further taking to his official Twitter handle.

This is an increase of 46% or USD 150 million compared to the inflows recorded in December 2021, he added.