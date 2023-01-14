Debt restructuring program underway, negotiations with Japan completed - President

January 14, 2023   05:58 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, speaking on Sri Lanka’s ongoing debt restructuring program, stated that the government has already completed the negotiations with Japan – one of the three main bilateral creditors of the island nation including China and India.

He made this remark during a meeting with the trade union representatives at the President’s Office held yesterday afternoon (13).

President Wickremesinghe also mentioned that Sri Lanka has held discussions with China’s EXIM Bank and by now the government has commenced exchanging views in this regard.

“India’s Foreign Minister is scheduled to visit Sri Lanka on the 19th [of January] to discuss the debt restructuring process. We are proceeding with these activities gradually,” he added.

Speaking further, President Wickremesinghe mentioned that following these negotiations, Sri Lanka is expected to receive USD 2.7 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in three or four instalments.

“In addition, we have the capacity to get USD 5 billion from the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank etc. In addition, by the end of the year, a number of different programs are scheduled to recommence with Japan. Hence, we should keep on continuing these activities.”

Stating that the only option Sri Lanka has left now is to seek the support of the IMF, the Head of State noted that the country cannot recover otherwise. “Hence, we must decide if we are to get their support or remain stagnated in this collapsed economic situation. My attempt is to reinvigorate the collapsed economy of the country.”

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

SDIG Tennakoon says demand reduction helps prevent drug smuggling

SDIG Tennakoon says demand reduction helps prevent drug smuggling

Trade union leaders discuss their pressing issues with President Ranil

Trade union leaders discuss their pressing issues with President Ranil

Galwewa Siridhamma Thero records statement with TID

Galwewa Siridhamma Thero records statement with TID

Local firm successfully develops bio-insecticide against 'Sena' caterpillar

Local firm successfully develops bio-insecticide against 'Sena' caterpillar

Protest held against transferring regional mining engineer over political pressure

Protest held against transferring regional mining engineer over political pressure

CPC supplies naphtha to Kelanitissa Combined Cycle Power Station on day-to-day basis

CPC supplies naphtha to Kelanitissa Combined Cycle Power Station on day-to-day basis

COPF stresses on properly charging taxes from all govt officials on non-cash benefits

COPF stresses on properly charging taxes from all govt officials on non-cash benefits