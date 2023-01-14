Chinese Communist Party delegates call on President Ranil

Chinese Communist Party delegates call on President Ranil

January 14, 2023   07:38 pm

Vice Minister of the International Department of China’s Communist Party (CPC), Chen Zhou called on President Ranil Wickremesinghe this evening (Jan 14).

During the meeting, Mr. Chen conveyed a letter from General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and the President of China, Xi Jinping to his Sri Lankan counterpart.

In a tweet, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo stated that the CPC delegation and President Wickremesinghe have had a friendly and fruitful dialogue on how to enhance Sri Lanka-China bilateral pragmatic cooperation and party-to-party exchanges. 

During the meeting, President Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka looks forward to China’s support in restructuring its debt at the moment and its economy in the near future.

The CPC delegates, who arrived on the island this morning, are expected to depart on January 18.

This is the Chinese Communist Party’s first official visit to Sri Lanka for the year 2023. It is also the party’s first visit after the 20th CPC National Congress.

