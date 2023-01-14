46 Lankans repatriated from Réunion Island after illegal migration attempt

A group of 46 Sri Lankans were repatriated by French authorities last evening (13 Jan.), after a foiled attempt to illegally migrate to Frances’s Réunion Island, Sri Lanka Navy reported.

Accordingly, authorities of the Réunion Island of France repatriated 46 Sri Lankan nationals to Sri Lanka by air last evening.

The group, comprising of 43 males, three females and a young boy, had set aboard a multiday fishing trawler from Negombo on 02 December 2022, and were apprehended on 24 December 2022 upon their attempt to illegally enter the Réunion Island of France.

While being identified as residents of Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu, Mannar, Batticaloa, Chilaw and Negombo, aged between 13 and 53, Sri Lanka Navy reported that the group is due to be handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for onward legal action.

The smugglers who facilitated the illegal migration attempt have also been identified as residents of Dehiwala the Navy stated, adding that fees ranging from Rs. 200,000 to Rs. 4,500,000 were charged from each individual.

Thus, the Sri Lanka Navy warned the general public to remain vigilant of such scams, emphasizing that the French government does not entertain such illegal activities, and that those who attempt to enter the country illegally will be repatriated upon apprehension.