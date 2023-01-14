CPC provides CEB with naphtha sufficient for just over three days

CPC provides CEB with naphtha sufficient for just over three days

January 14, 2023   10:55 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has provided the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) with a stock of naphtha sufficient for just over three days, despite CEB’s unsettled payments.

Despite having made a decision to provide the required amounts of naphtha only upon payment of the relevant fee by the CEB, the CPC yesterday (13 Jan.) supplied the petroleum corporation with 2,300 metric tonnes of naphtha.

The engineers belonging to CEB, however, noted that the stock would last only three and a half days, highlighting that if a permanent supply of naphtha is not secured, the Kelanitissa Combined Cycle Power Station would have to be shut down after Tuesday (17 Jan.).

They were also of the opinion that if CPC provided the petroleum product at its original cost of Rs. 82, as opposed to the Rs. 164 that CPC sells naphtha to CEB for, the cost of generating electricity, too, could be greatly reduced.

CPC trade unions today (14 Jan.) noted, however, that in the event CEB is unable to settle their existing debts, this would be a potential risk to the importation of crude oil into Sri Lanka as well.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.14

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.14

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.14

Dispute among SLPP members while signing LG poll nomination papers

Dispute among SLPP members while signing LG poll nomination papers

Need proper system to charge taxes from all officials on non-cash benefits  COPF

Need proper system to charge taxes from all officials on non-cash benefits  COPF

Paddy farmers seek compensation for crop damages due to substandard organic fertilizer

Paddy farmers seek compensation for crop damages due to substandard organic fertilizer

LG polls: New coalition under 'helicopter' symbol places deposit for Ratnapura

LG polls: New coalition under 'helicopter' symbol places deposit for Ratnapura

Concerns over arbitrary transfer of GSMB officer overseeing sand mining at Mahaweli River

Concerns over arbitrary transfer of GSMB officer overseeing sand mining at Mahaweli River

China's Communist Party delegation arrives in Sri Lanka

China's Communist Party delegation arrives in Sri Lanka

CPC provides CEB with naphtha stocks sufficient for just over three days

CPC provides CEB with naphtha stocks sufficient for just over three days