Man jumps off third floor after stabbing wife to death

A 32-year-old female was murdered last night (13 Jan.) at the Serpentine apartment complex in Borella, Sri Lanka Police reported.

The deceased was murdered by her husband over a family dispute, during which he had attacked her with a sharp object.

The suspect himself was later admitted to the Colombo National Hospital, Police said, after he jumped from the third floor of the apartment complex.

Accordingly, a magisterial inquest was scheduled to be conducted on the deceased today (14 Jan.), while further investigations are underway by the Borella Police.