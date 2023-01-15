Showers expected in several provinces

January 15, 2023   07:40 am

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Western and Central provinces during the afternoon or night.

Several spells of showers may occur in Eastern province and in Polonnaruwa district. Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Hambanthota via Pottuvil and mainly fair weather will prevail over the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Potuvil will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be moderate. 

