SLMA to oppose proposed paid ward system at govt hospitals

The Sri Lanka Medical Association (SLMA) says that a new procedure will immediately be implemented to obtain accurate data on doctors who are expatriating or retiring.

Community Medical Specialist Dr. Vinya Ariyaratne, who was recently appointed the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Medical Association, emphasized that the lack of accurate information regarding the matter is a serious issue.

The Sri Lanka Medical Association’s election was held yesterday (Jan. 14), and Dr. Vinya Ariyaratne has been appointed as the 129th Chairman of the association.

Speaking to the media following the election, Dr. Vinya Ariyaratne further mentioned that his association will oppose the proposal to commence a paid ward system in government hospitals.