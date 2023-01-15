20 main political parties deposit cash for upcoming LG election

20 main political parties deposit cash for upcoming LG election

January 15, 2023   10:37 am

The Election Commission has informed all political parties to complete the appointment of authorized representatives for the upcoming Local Government (LG) election today (Jan.15).

Chairman of the Election Commission Nimal G. Punchihewa said that the relevant appointments should be forwarded to the Electoral officers.

Meanwhile, around 20 main political parties have reportedly completed their cash deposits for the upcoming LG election.

It is reported that some political parties have made cash deposits for all the LG institutions in several districts across the island.

Furthermore, Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) has selected MP Mujibur Rahman to contest for the Mayor position in the Colombo Municipal Council, while the party’s working committee has unanimously arrived at a decision regarding the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Chinese Communist Party delegates call on President Ranil (English)

Chinese Communist Party delegates call on President Ranil (English)

Chinese Communist Party delegates call on President Ranil (English)

Only way forward right now is with the IMF - President Ranil (English)

Only way forward right now is with the IMF - President Ranil (English)

IMF working with China on maturity extensions for Sri Lanka, other countries (English)

IMF working with China on maturity extensions for Sri Lanka, other countries (English)

"Story of the World: Geopolitical Alliances & Rivalries Set in Stone" launched (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.14

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.14

Dispute among SLPP members while signing LG poll nomination papers

Dispute among SLPP members while signing LG poll nomination papers

Need proper system to charge taxes from all officials on non-cash benefits  COPF

Need proper system to charge taxes from all officials on non-cash benefits  COPF

Paddy farmers seek compensation for crop damages due to substandard organic fertilizer

Paddy farmers seek compensation for crop damages due to substandard organic fertilizer