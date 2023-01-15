20 main political parties deposit cash for upcoming LG election

The Election Commission has informed all political parties to complete the appointment of authorized representatives for the upcoming Local Government (LG) election today (Jan.15).

Chairman of the Election Commission Nimal G. Punchihewa said that the relevant appointments should be forwarded to the Electoral officers.

Meanwhile, around 20 main political parties have reportedly completed their cash deposits for the upcoming LG election.

It is reported that some political parties have made cash deposits for all the LG institutions in several districts across the island.

Furthermore, Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) has selected MP Mujibur Rahman to contest for the Mayor position in the Colombo Municipal Council, while the party’s working committee has unanimously arrived at a decision regarding the matter.