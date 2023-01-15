15 more domestic workers stranded in Oman return to Sri Lanka

Another 15 Sri Lankan female domestic workers, who were sheltered at the “Suraksha” safe house belonging to the Sri Lankan Embassy in Oman, have returned to the island earlier today (Jan. 15).

Ada Derana reporter said that they had arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake onboard a SriLankan Airlines flight from Muscat, Oman at around 04.50 a.m. this morning.

Out of 117 domestic workers who had been sheltered at the “Suraksha” safe house in Oman, 17 had been taken to the airport in Muscat to be repatriated to Sri Lanka, however, two of them were denied the opportunity to return to the island due to documentation issues.