The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Ethimale Police Station, who is currently under remand custody over the possession of a stock of Cannabis by the Moneragala SSP, has been interdicted, the police said.

He was arrested on January 12, in connection with the recent incident involving the large haul of cannabis from the residence of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Moneragala.

Earlier, Moneragala SSP Sisira Kumara, was arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) for being in possession of over 650 cannabis plants and a metal detector on January 09.

It was later revealed that the plants had been prepared for drying at the SSP’s official residence.

Meanwhile, the Police Constable who was serving as the driver of SSP Sisira Kumara, a Police Sergeant who was on duty at his residence, another resident of the Monaragala area and two other individuals who were residing in the Egoda Uyana area of Moratuwa have also been arrested in relation to the incident.