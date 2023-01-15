Ethimale OIC arrested over cannabis haul at Monaragala SSPs house interdicted

Ethimale OIC arrested over cannabis haul at Monaragala SSPs house interdicted

January 15, 2023   01:05 pm

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Ethimale Police Station, who is currently under remand custody over the possession of a stock of Cannabis by the Moneragala SSP, has been interdicted, the police said.

He was arrested on January 12, in connection with the recent incident involving the large haul of cannabis from the residence of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Moneragala.

Earlier, Moneragala SSP Sisira Kumara, was arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF) for being in possession of over 650 cannabis plants and a metal detector on January 09.

It was later revealed that the plants had been prepared for drying at the SSP’s official residence.

Meanwhile, the Police Constable who was serving as the driver of SSP Sisira Kumara, a Police Sergeant who was on duty at his residence, another resident of the Monaragala area and two other individuals who were residing in the Egoda Uyana area of Moratuwa have also been arrested in relation to the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Chinese Communist Party delegates call on President Ranil (English)

Chinese Communist Party delegates call on President Ranil (English)

Only way forward right now is with the IMF - President Ranil (English)

Only way forward right now is with the IMF - President Ranil (English)

IMF working with China on maturity extensions for Sri Lanka, other countries (English)

IMF working with China on maturity extensions for Sri Lanka, other countries (English)

"Story of the World: Geopolitical Alliances & Rivalries Set in Stone" launched (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.14

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.14

Dispute among SLPP members while signing LG poll nomination papers

Dispute among SLPP members while signing LG poll nomination papers

Need proper system to charge taxes from all officials on non-cash benefits  COPF

Need proper system to charge taxes from all officials on non-cash benefits  COPF