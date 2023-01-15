Seethawaka Odyssey Colombo  Waga weekend train now up and running

Seethawaka Odyssey Colombo  Waga weekend train now up and running

January 15, 2023   01:21 pm

“Seethawaka Odyssey”, the weekend special tourist train service which has been added to the operation in an effort to boost tourism, has commenced its operations this morning (Jan.15) from Colombo Fort Railway Station.

The special tourist train, which is operational on the Kelani Valley railway line, will run from Colombo Fort to the Waga Railway Station.

It has left the Colombo Fort Railway Station at around 7.00 a.m. today, while it has been scheduled to return from Waga Railway Station this afternoon.

A group including Minister of Transport Bandula Gunawardene were present at the inaugural journey of Seethawaka Odyssey.

Passengers onboard the ‘Seethawaka Odyssey’ will be able to witness a number of waterfalls including the Ranmudu Ella, Kumari Ella, and Goraka Ella, as well as a number of other tourist attractions including the Seethawaka Wet Zone Botanic Gardens.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Chinese Communist Party delegates call on President Ranil (English)

Chinese Communist Party delegates call on President Ranil (English)

Only way forward right now is with the IMF - President Ranil (English)

Only way forward right now is with the IMF - President Ranil (English)

IMF working with China on maturity extensions for Sri Lanka, other countries (English)

IMF working with China on maturity extensions for Sri Lanka, other countries (English)

"Story of the World: Geopolitical Alliances & Rivalries Set in Stone" launched (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.14

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.14

Dispute among SLPP members while signing LG poll nomination papers

Dispute among SLPP members while signing LG poll nomination papers