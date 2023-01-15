Assistant JMO of Nagoda Teaching Hospital reported missing

January 15, 2023   03:18 pm

Kalutara – South Police have initiated investigations regarding a complaint received that the Assistant Judicial Medical Officer of Nagoda Teaching Hospital has gone missing.

Police mentioned that the complaint has been made by the concerned doctor’s wife.

The car driven by the doctor has been found abandoned near the Kalutara Bridge last night (Jan. 14), according to police.

Kalutara – South Police are conducting further investigations regarding the incident.

