Police use water cannons to disperse protest during Presidents visit in Jaffna

Police use water cannons to disperse protest during Presidents visit in Jaffna

January 15, 2023   03:54 pm

A tense situation has been reported in the Arasady Junction area of Jaffna, a short while ago, as police used water cannons to disperse protesters attempting to march towards Nallur during a visit by the President.

The agitation was reportedly held in protest over President Ranil Wickremesinghe arriving in Jaffna to attend the Thai Pongal ceremony being held in the Nallur Kovil.
 
Ada Derana reporter said that the protest march was organized by a group of students of Jaffna University together with a group of relatives of missing persons.

The protestors had reportedly started the protest march from near the Jaffna University, and tried to reach Nallur Kovil, where the Thai Pongal ceremony is held, according to Ada Derana reporter.

However, the Police had blocked the road near Arasady Junction ahead of the protestors arriving and proceeded to disperse them by using water canons, he said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Thai Pongal celebrations across Sri Lanka

Thai Pongal celebrations across Sri Lanka

Thai Pongal celebrations across Sri Lanka

Silent protest staged in front of All Saints Church in Borella

Silent protest staged in front of All Saints Church in Borella

Sri Lanka's never-ending egg price problem: eggs still sold at over Rs. 60 in the market

Sri Lanka's never-ending egg price problem: eggs still sold at over Rs. 60 in the market

19 political parties place election deposits for 206 Local Govt institutions within yesterday

19 political parties place election deposits for 206 Local Govt institutions within yesterday

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.15 | Driver critical after lorry crashes due to breaks failing

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.15 | Driver critical after lorry crashes due to breaks failing

Farmers blame substandard fertilizer for paddy crops turning yellow

Farmers blame substandard fertilizer for paddy crops turning yellow

Today most have forgotten the age of queues

Today most have forgotten the age of queues

'Ran Viyana' placed above the sacred footprint at Sri Pada

'Ran Viyana' placed above the sacred footprint at Sri Pada