A tense situation has been reported in the Arasady Junction area of Jaffna, a short while ago, as police used water cannons to disperse protesters attempting to march towards Nallur during a visit by the President.

The agitation was reportedly held in protest over President Ranil Wickremesinghe arriving in Jaffna to attend the Thai Pongal ceremony being held in the Nallur Kovil.



Ada Derana reporter said that the protest march was organized by a group of students of Jaffna University together with a group of relatives of missing persons.

The protestors had reportedly started the protest march from near the Jaffna University, and tried to reach Nallur Kovil, where the Thai Pongal ceremony is held, according to Ada Derana reporter.

However, the Police had blocked the road near Arasady Junction ahead of the protestors arriving and proceeded to disperse them by using water canons, he said.