INS Delhi arrives at Trincomalee Port

The Indian Naval Ship (INS) ‘Delhi’ has arrived at the Trincomalee Port on a formal visit this morning (Jan. 15), Sri Lanka Navy said.

The visiting ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval traditions, according to the Navy.

INS ‘Delhi’ is a 163.2m long Destroyer manned by a crew of 390 and the ship is commanded by Captain Shiraz Husain Azad.

In the meantime, the Commanding Officer of INS is scheduled to call on Commander Eastern Naval Area and Commandant Volunteer Naval Force, Rear Admiral Dammika Kumara on tomorrow (Jan. 16), at the Eastern Naval Command Headquarters.

During the ship’s stay, the crew will take part in several programmes organized by the Sri Lanka Navy, with a view to promoting cooperation and goodwill between the two navies. They are also expected to go on a sightseeing excursion in Trincomalee, the Nave mentioned.

Moreover, Sri Lanka Navy personnel will engage in a training visit onboard INS ‘Delhi’.

Concluding the visit, INS ‘Delhi’ is scheduled to depart the island on January 17, the Navy said.