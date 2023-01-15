President joins religious rituals at Sri Naga Viharaya in Jaffna

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is in Jaffna to participate in the Thai Pongal State Festival, has visited the Sri Naga Viharaya in Jaffna this morning (Jan. 15), and received blessings while engaging in religious ceremonies, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The President has also visited the head of the Jaffna Sri Naga Viharaya, Ven. Meegahajandure Sirivimala Nayaka Thera, and inquired about his health, the PMD metioned, adding that the Thera congratulated and chanted Seth Pirith in order to invoke blessings on the President.

Dr. M. Morgan, the Chairman of the “Buddhist Hindu Religious Forum,” welcomed the President, it added.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has met Rev. Sri Somasundaram, the Nallai Adeena Ashramadipati and received his blessings.

The President has also visited the Jaffna Bishop Most Reverend Dr. Justin Gnanapragasam and had engaged in brief discussion, the PMD said.

The event has been attended by Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda, State Minister Dr. Suren Raghavan, President’s Secretary SamanEkanayake, Army Commander Lt. Gen. Vikum Liyanage and several other officials, according to the PMD.