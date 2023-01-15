President joins religious rituals at Sri Naga Viharaya in Jaffna

President joins religious rituals at Sri Naga Viharaya in Jaffna

January 15, 2023   04:34 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is in Jaffna to participate in the Thai Pongal State Festival, has visited the Sri Naga Viharaya in Jaffna this morning (Jan. 15), and received blessings while engaging in religious ceremonies, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The President has also visited the head of the Jaffna Sri Naga Viharaya, Ven. Meegahajandure Sirivimala Nayaka Thera, and inquired about his health, the PMD metioned, adding that the Thera congratulated and chanted Seth Pirith in order to invoke blessings on the President.

Dr. M. Morgan, the Chairman of the “Buddhist Hindu Religious Forum,” welcomed the President, it added.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has met Rev. Sri Somasundaram, the Nallai Adeena Ashramadipati and received his blessings.

The President has also visited the Jaffna Bishop Most Reverend Dr. Justin Gnanapragasam and had engaged in brief discussion, the PMD said.

The event has been attended by Fisheries Minister Douglas Devananda, State Minister Dr. Suren Raghavan, President’s Secretary SamanEkanayake, Army Commander Lt. Gen. Vikum Liyanage and several other officials, according to the PMD.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Thai Pongal celebrations across Sri Lanka

Thai Pongal celebrations across Sri Lanka

Thai Pongal celebrations across Sri Lanka

Silent protest staged in front of All Saints Church in Borella

Silent protest staged in front of All Saints Church in Borella

Sri Lanka's never-ending egg price problem: eggs still sold at over Rs. 60 in the market

Sri Lanka's never-ending egg price problem: eggs still sold at over Rs. 60 in the market

19 political parties place election deposits for 206 Local Govt institutions within yesterday

19 political parties place election deposits for 206 Local Govt institutions within yesterday

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.15 | Driver critical after lorry crashes due to breaks failing

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2023.01.15 | Driver critical after lorry crashes due to breaks failing

Farmers blame substandard fertilizer for paddy crops turning yellow

Farmers blame substandard fertilizer for paddy crops turning yellow

Today most have forgotten the age of queues

Today most have forgotten the age of queues

'Ran Viyana' placed above the sacred footprint at Sri Pada

'Ran Viyana' placed above the sacred footprint at Sri Pada