NWSDB to implement new procedure of issuing bills

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has taken measures to introduce a new procedure for issuing water bills and making payments.

The General Manager of the NWSDB, Piyal Padmanatha emphasized that the new procedure will initially be implemented in the Jaffna District on January 17 as a pilot project.

He pointed out that the monthly water bills will be issued through a bill-issuing machine according to the new procedure, while it will also allow consumers to pay the bills through their bank cards.

Mr. Padmanatha further expressed that the project, which will be launched as a pilot project, is expected to be implemented across the island.