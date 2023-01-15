President says looking at full implementation of 13A within next few years

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says that the government is considering the full implementation of the 13th Amendment to the Constitution within the next few years.

“We are looking at full implementation of the 13th amendment within the next few years,” he said while attending the Thai Pongal State Festival in Jaffna today (Jan. 15).

Meanwhile the President, who was in Jaffna to participate in the Thai Pongal State Festival, had also visited the Sri Naga Viharaya in Jaffna this morning (Jan. 15), and received blessings while engaging in religious ceremonies.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe had also met Rev. Sri Somasundaram, the Nallai Adeena Ashramadipati and received his blessings. The President also visited the Jaffna Bishop Most Reverend Dr. Justin Gnanapragasam and had engaged in a brief discussion.