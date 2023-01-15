India registers largest margin of victory in ODI cricket history

January 15, 2023   08:12 pm

India scripted history during the third ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram by registering the largest margin of victory (by runs) in 50-over international cricket.

India thrashed Sri Lanka by 317 runs, going past New Zealand’s 290-run win over Ireland in Aberdeen in July 2008. Previously, India’s biggest victory by margin of runs was its 257-run win over Bermuda during the 2007 World Cup in Port of Spain.

Chasing India’s mammoth 391, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 73 in 22 overs. The visitors had only nine wickets to play with as Ashen Bandara didn’t come out to bat after getting injured during fielding. He was involved in a collision with Jeffrey Vandersay at the square-leg boundary. Vandersay was replaced by concussion substitute Dunith Wellalage.

Mohammed Siraj was responsible for wrecking Sri Lanka with figures of four for 32 in 10 overs. Mohammed Shami (two for 20) and Kuldeep Yadav (two for 16) did the rest of the damage.

India’s win was set up by Virat Kohli’s 46th ODI century and Shubman Gill’s second as the Men in Blue posted an intimidating 390 for five in 50 overs. Kohli struck an unbeaten 110-ball 166 while Gill gave India the perfect platform with 116 off 97 balls.

This was Sri Lanka’s fourth-lowest total in ODI cricket after scores of 43 (vs South Africa), 55 (vs West Indies) and 67 (vs England).

It was also the third lowest total against India in ODIs, after Bangladesh’s 58 all out and Zimbabwe’s 65 all out.

