Sri Lankan envoy discusses enhancing economic activities with Gujarat

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda has discussed ways to enhance economic activities and tourism between Sri Lanka and the State of Gujarat, during discussions with the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

During his three-day official visit to the State of Gujarat, Sri Lankan High Commissioner in India Milinda Moragoda has met with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at his office in Gandhinagar.

The relevant discussions have been focused on enhancing economic activities and people to people contact between Sri Lanka and Gujarat, a statement said.

Talks between the Sri Lankan Envoy and the Gujarat Chief Minister have also focused on the interactions between the State of Gujarat and Sri Lanka in multiple spheres and particularly in the tourism sector.

The importance of promoting the Ramayana trail in Sri Lanka among Gujarati tourists and the Gujarat Buddhist Trail among Sri Lankan pilgrims was also discussed, it said.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka High Commissioner in India has met the Governor of the State of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

While discussions were mainly focusing on the relations between Sri Lanka and Gujarat, the Sri Lankan Envoy has sought cooperation of the Gujarati Governor in imparting technical knowhow to Sri Lanka on agricultural and farming practices.

Moragoda has further briefed the Governor about Sri Lanka’s decision to appoint an Honorary Consul in Ahmedabad to cover the State of Gujarat.