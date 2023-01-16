Fairly heavy showers expected in several provinces

The Department of Meteorology says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Western, Central and North-Western provinces during the afternoon or night.

Fairly heavy showers about 75mm can be expected at some places in Southern, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Kaluthara district.

Several spells of showers may occur in Eastern province and in Polonnaruwa district.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Matara via Batticaloa, Pottuvil and Hambanthota.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island will be slight to moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.