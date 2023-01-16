Two including STF Sergeant murdered over personal dispute

Two including STF Sergeant murdered over personal dispute

January 16, 2023   08:09 am

Two persons from the Giriulla area, including a Police STF Sergeant, have been killed after being attacked by sharp weapons over a personal dispute, police said.

The incident had taken place in the Udiyawala area in the Giriulla police area late last night (15).

The victims are aged 39 and 41 years while they are both residents of the Dambadeniya area.

Police said they were critically injured and admitted to Dambadeniya Hospital following a sharp weapon attack, and that both of them succumbed to injuries in hospital. 

One of the murder victims is a Sergeant attached to the Police Special Task Force (STF).

The bodies have been placed at the mortuary of the Dambadeniya Hospital while the magistrate’ inquiry is set to be carried out today (16).

Giriulla Police are conducting further investigations to arrest the suspects involved in the murders. 

