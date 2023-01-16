Young woman abducted in Piliyandala

A young woman has been abducted by a person on a motorcycle in the Palanwatta area of Piliyandala.

Police Media Division mentioned that investigations were initiated regarding the incident in accordance with a complaint received by Piliyandala Police yesterday (Jan. 15).

The suspect who committed the abduction is a married Navy soldier who is residing in Medawachchiya, the police said.

The investigations have revealed that the young woman in question has had an illicit relationship with the suspect, and then had broken up 06 months ago.

The suspect had threatened the abducted woman on several occasions, the police mentioned.

However, Piliyandala Police is conducting further investigations regarding the abduction.