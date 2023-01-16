3,000 new recruitments to railway service  Minister

Minister of Transport Bandula Gunawardena says that 3,000 new employees will be recruited for the railway service.

The minister mentioned that interviews are being conducted these days for new recruitment.



Minister Gunawardene, also emphasized that only 09 train engine drivers have retired so far.

The Transport Minister pointed out that no new recruitments have been made for the railway service for a long period, since there is no way to pay salaries properly.

“Therefore, we are conducting interviews these days to recruit 3,000 of the employees in the task force who are currently recruited for public service.”

Furthermore, the minister expressed that only a total of 410 employees of the railway service have retired, but 3,000 new recruitments will be made.

Minister Gunawardene further stated that recruitment will also be carried out for train engine drivers as well, in the future.