Patali Champika and Kumara Welgama form new alliance

January 16, 2023   01:29 pm

Leader of the ‘43 Brigade’ MP Patali Champika Ranawaka has reached an agreement with the ‘New Lanka Freedom Party’ led by MP Kumara Welgama to work together in the upcoming Local Government (LG) election.

Joining a media briefing, former minister Ranawaka stated that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) related to the agreement was signed today (16).  

He pointed out that they did not form the ‘43 Brigade’ as a political party or aiming at elections, and that however, after the country went bankrupt last year, they decided to transform it into a new political party in the future.

“However, we hope to move in a new political path together with professional-level people of the country, following this local government election,” he said.

“At the same time, we are making an alliance with the ‘New Lanka Freedom Party’ for several local government institutions today, with the aim of building the broad unity that the country requires.”

