Torching of politicians homes: Court issues notice on respondents

January 16, 2023   01:41 pm

The Court of Appeal has fixed dates for inquiry on a writ petition filed by 39 politicians including Members of Parliament (MPs) and Ministers regarding burning of their houses by certain groups on May 09 last year, Ada Derana reporter said.

The writ petition requested the court to issue an order calling for the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and other relevant security agencies to conduct an investigation into the incidents where protesters set ablaze the residences of several politicians.

Accordingly, the Court if Appeal today (Jan. 16) issued notice to the respondents of the relevant petition to appear before the courts to present facts on February 24.

The petitioners have named 18 individuals including the IGP, the Defence Secretary, the Army Commander, the Army Chief of Staff, Senior DIG in-charge of Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon and the Secretary of the Ministry of Public Security as the respondents of the petition.

The relevant petition was filed by 39 politicians including Bandula Gunawardena, Gamini Lokuge, Shehan Semasinghe, Prasanna Ranatunga, Janaka Bandara Tennakoon, Prasanna Ranaweera, Rohitha Abeygunawradena, Kokila Gunawardena, Siripala Gamalth, S. M. Chandrasena and Sahan Pradeep.

