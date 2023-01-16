Court issues order preventing protestors from entering Galle Face Green

Court issues order preventing protestors from entering Galle Face Green

January 16, 2023   02:46 pm

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has issued a restraining order preventing protestors from entering the Galle Face Green in Colombo from Lipton’s Circus via Union Place today (Jan. 16), Ada Derana reporter said.

The relevant order has been issued by Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage based on the request made by Slave Island Police.

However, the court order has further mentioned that the protestors will be allowed to carry out the protest they have organized peacefully, without entering the Galle Face Green.

The protest march has been organized by the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF), against the government.

UPDATE: Meanwhile it is reported that access to Bauddhaloka Mawatha in Colombo 07, from Thunmulla Junction has been obstructed due to the protest march.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SLFP to contest under 'helicopter' in 18 districts and 'hand' symbol in 6 districts

SLFP to contest under 'helicopter' in 18 districts and 'hand' symbol in 6 districts

SLFP to contest under 'helicopter' in 18 districts and 'hand' symbol in 6 districts

A differently abled school girl who excels in the arts

A differently abled school girl who excels in the arts

Nematodes infestation of paddy continues to spread and destroy crops in Sri Lanka

Nematodes infestation of paddy continues to spread and destroy crops in Sri Lanka

Ada Derana Education's 18th free seminar held in Gampaha

Ada Derana Education's 18th free seminar held in Gampaha

Sri Lanka expecting to start importing eggs through Indian companies this week

Sri Lanka expecting to start importing eggs through Indian companies this week

India expected to send 'positive' message on debt during FM's visit to Sri Lanka - report

India expected to send 'positive' message on debt during FM's visit to Sri Lanka - report

Two including STF Sergeant murdered over personal dispute in Giriulla

Two including STF Sergeant murdered over personal dispute in Giriulla

'Seethawaka Odyssey': Colombo  Waga weekend train now up and running (English)

'Seethawaka Odyssey': Colombo  Waga weekend train now up and running (English)