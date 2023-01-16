Court issues order preventing protestors from entering Galle Face Green

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court has issued a restraining order preventing protestors from entering the Galle Face Green in Colombo from Lipton’s Circus via Union Place today (Jan. 16), Ada Derana reporter said.

The relevant order has been issued by Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage based on the request made by Slave Island Police.

However, the court order has further mentioned that the protestors will be allowed to carry out the protest they have organized peacefully, without entering the Galle Face Green.

The protest march has been organized by the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF), against the government.

UPDATE: Meanwhile it is reported that access to Bauddhaloka Mawatha in Colombo 07, from Thunmulla Junction has been obstructed due to the protest march.