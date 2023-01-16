Special statement for Advanced Level students

The Ministry of Education has announced that the ministry will not issue letters in order to enroll students who have passed the G.E.C. Ordinary Level examination into the Advanced Level classes, based on their subject streams.

Further, the Ministry has notified that permission has been granted through circulars to the respective schools in this regard.

Accordingly, the students can make arrangements through the Zonal Education Director of that area to obtain a school within their area in which the relevant subject stream is available.