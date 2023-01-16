Special statement for Advanced Level students

January 16, 2023   03:42 pm

The Ministry of Education has announced that the ministry will not issue letters in order to enroll students who have passed the G.E.C. Ordinary Level examination into the Advanced Level classes, based on their subject streams.

Further, the Ministry has notified that permission has been granted through circulars to the respective schools in this regard.

Accordingly, the students can make arrangements through the Zonal Education Director of that area to obtain a school within their area in which the relevant subject stream is available.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SLFP to contest under 'helicopter' in 18 districts and 'hand' symbol in 6 districts

SLFP to contest under 'helicopter' in 18 districts and 'hand' symbol in 6 districts

SLFP to contest under 'helicopter' in 18 districts and 'hand' symbol in 6 districts

A differently abled school girl who excels in the arts

A differently abled school girl who excels in the arts

Nematodes infestation of paddy continues to spread and destroy crops in Sri Lanka

Nematodes infestation of paddy continues to spread and destroy crops in Sri Lanka

Ada Derana Education's 18th free seminar held in Gampaha

Ada Derana Education's 18th free seminar held in Gampaha

Sri Lanka expecting to start importing eggs through Indian companies this week

Sri Lanka expecting to start importing eggs through Indian companies this week

India expected to send 'positive' message on debt during FM's visit to Sri Lanka - report

India expected to send 'positive' message on debt during FM's visit to Sri Lanka - report

Two including STF Sergeant murdered over personal dispute in Giriulla

Two including STF Sergeant murdered over personal dispute in Giriulla

'Seethawaka Odyssey': Colombo  Waga weekend train now up and running (English)

'Seethawaka Odyssey': Colombo  Waga weekend train now up and running (English)