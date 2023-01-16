Police fire tear gas at protestors in Kollupitiya

Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse a protest march at Duplication Road in Kollupitiya a short while ago, Ada Derana reporter said.

The protest march was organized by the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF), against the government.

Earlier, it was reported that access to Bauddhaloka Mawatha in Colombo 07, from Thunmulla Junction had been obstructed due to the protest march.

Meanwhile, the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court had issued a restraining order preventing protestors from entering the Galle Face Green in Colombo from Lipton’s Circus via Union Place today (Jan. 16), Ada Derana reporter said.

The relevant order had been issued by Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage based on the request made by Slave Island Police.

However, the court order had further mentioned that the protestors will be allowed to carry out the protest they have organized peacefully, without entering the Galle Face Green.

UPDATE (05.09 p.m.): Police have once again used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protestors near who were near the Colombo University’s Faculty of Aesthetic Studies, located near the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo, Ada Derana reporter said.