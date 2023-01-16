Weather advisory issued for severe lightning

January 16, 2023   05:10 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for severe lightning in several provinces until around midnight today (16). 

It said that thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central, Uva and North-Western provinces.

Fairly heavy showers about 75 mm can be expected at some places in can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa Province and in Kaluthara, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

