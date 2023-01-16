PUCSL declines to revise electricity tariff

The Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has informed in writing to the Cabinet Secretary, declining to revise electricity tariffs as approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake has informed the Cabinet of this decision in writing, citing reasons as per the Electricity Act of 2009.

On January 09, Cabinet approval was granted to amend the general policy guidelines for the electricity industry and to implement a cost reflective electricity tariff to be implemented from January 2023.

Accordingly, the revision was scheduled to be reviewed by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) before 15 February.

Further measures regarding the matter were to be taken after the relevant proposal for the implementation of the Tariff Formula, was referred to the Public Utilities Commission.