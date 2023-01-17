SLFP decides on symbol to contest Local Govt polls

SLFP decides on symbol to contest Local Govt polls

January 16, 2023   10:12 pm

The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has reached a decision as to which Local Government institutions it will contest under the party’s “Hand” symbol and those it will contest under the “Helicopter” symbol of the Freedom People’s Alliance, political sources told Ada Derana. 

Accordingly, the SLFP will contest the upcoming Local Government polls in the Northern and Eastern Provinces as well as in the Polonnaruwa District under the ‘Hand’ symbol.

The Colombo, Kurunegala, Puttalam, Moneragala and Hambantota districts will be contested under the ‘Helicopter’ symbol of the newly-formed alliance.

Meanwhile the SLFP intends to contest remaining provinces and districts under both the ‘Hand’ and ‘Helicopter’ symbols, the source said. 

Ten political parties, including the SLFP, the ‘Uttara Lanka Sabhagaya’ (Supreme Lanka Coalition) and the Freedom People’s Congress, decided to form the ‘Freedom People’s Alliance’, with the aim of jointly contesting for the upcoming Local Government elections under the ‘Helicopter’ symbol. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Organic fertilizer the cause for Nematodes infestation of paddy crops?

Organic fertilizer the cause for Nematodes infestation of paddy crops?

Organic fertilizer the cause for Nematodes infestation of paddy crops?

Consumers urge govt to go ahead with plan to import eggs to control prices

Consumers urge govt to go ahead with plan to import eggs to control prices

CEB trade unions hand over petition against new tax policy to Presidential Secretariat

CEB trade unions hand over petition against new tax policy to Presidential Secretariat

Chinese Vice Minister assures continued development cooperation with Sri Lanka

Chinese Vice Minister assures continued development cooperation with Sri Lanka

India expected to send 'positive' message on Sri Lanka's debt during Foreign Minister's visit - report

India expected to send 'positive' message on Sri Lanka's debt during Foreign Minister's visit - report

SLFP decides to contest LG polls in several districts separately

SLFP decides to contest LG polls in several districts separately

Tense situations as protesters clash with police at several locations in Colombo

Tense situations as protesters clash with police at several locations in Colombo

Cabinet nod to provide rice to 2 million low-income families (English)

Cabinet nod to provide rice to 2 million low-income families (English)