Three including Grama Niladhari officers arrested over kidney racket

Three more suspects have been arrested over their involvement in the kidney transplant racket orchestrated at a private hospital in Rajagiriya, by promising large sums of money to low-income people.

The arrests were made based on the findings of the investigations conducted by the Colombo Crimes Division after probing several complaints received by the Borella police station.

One of the three suspects, a broker in this kidney transplant racket, was arrested yesterday (Jan 16) in the area of Laundry Watta of Armour Street in Colombo. The 32-year-old is reportedly a resident of Colombo 13.

In the meantime, two Grama Niladhari officers of two Grama Niladhari divisions in Sri Jayewardenepura Kotte and Kolonnawa Divisional Secretariat Divisions have been arrested for aiding and abetting the racket by falsifying documents.

The two suspects, aged 59 years, were identified as residents of Rajagiriya and Kaduwela areas.

The Colombo Crimes Division is probing the matter further.