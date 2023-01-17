Several areas to receive fairly heavy showers of about 75mm

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central, Uva and North-Western provinces in the afternoon or at night, the Department of Meteorology says.

Fairly heavy showers of about 75mm can be expected in parts of Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Several spells of light showers may occur in the Eastern Province.

A few showers may occur in the Southern Province in the morning too.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Several spells of light showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Pottuvil via Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers may occur in the other sea area during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed may increase up to 40-45 kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

Sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankesanturai, Mannar and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be fairly rough at times. The other sea areas around the island may be slight to moderate.