Youth injured in shooting at Peliyagoda

A 32-year-old person has been wounded and hospitalised after being shot at by two gunmen on a motorcycle near the Kalu Palama area in Peliyagoda this morning (17).

Police said the victim has been admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo and is currently undergoing treatment.

The shooting had taken place at around 6.30 a.m. today while the youth injured in the incident had only recently been released from remand custody, according to police.