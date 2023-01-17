Cabinet decision on payment of salaries of govt employees

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for a proposal to pay monthly salaries of non-executive government employees on stipulated dates and salaries of executive level employees a few days later based on government revenue for a few months from January.

Joining the cabinet press conference held this morning (Jan. 17), the Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Bandula Gunawardene pointed out that implementation of the government’s new revenue proposals for the year 2023 has commenced, adding that the government’s expenditure has to be managed for the next few months starting from January, to suit the government’s cash flow constraints since it will take some time to collect the revenue generated through those proposals.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal presented to the Cabinet by President Ranil Wickremesinghe as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policy, drawing attention to the measures taken by the Treasury in paying salaries to the government employees.